SEATTLE (AP)Nicolas Lodeiro got the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute when he converted his third penalty kick of the season, helping the Seattle Sounders rally past the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night.

Seattle won despite finishing a man short after midfielder Kelyn Rowe was ejected in the 47th minute for receiving his second yellow card, assessed by referee Rosendo Mendoza when Rowe delayed a restart.

Jordan Morris tied the score in the 43rd minute with his sixth league goal this season, ending a 343-minute scoreless streak for Seattle (9-10-2).

Lodeiro, who has four goals this season. converted the penalty kick after Morris was tripped by goalkeeper William Yarbrough while the forward tried to get to the rebound of his initial shot.

Jonathan Lewis scored in the third minute for the Rapids (6-9-6).

Seattle outshot the Rapids 17-8, with seven shots on goal to three.

Stefan Frei saved two of the three shots for the Sounders. Yarbrough saved five of the seven shots for the Rapids.

The Sounders visit Los Angeles FC on Friday, while the Rapids will visit the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

