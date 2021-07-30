ZiLo Dance Studio adds competitive cheerleading team this year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The ZiLo Dance Studio has been in the area since 2018, but they are now branching out into another sport for this year: competitive cheerleading.

ZiLo, which is also the first full minority owned and operated dance studio in the area, will be adding a competitive all-star cheer team to their lineup.

The team will be coached by a former FSU head coach and the current Rutherford cheer head coach.

Director Auzoiya Williams said the team will have some special opportunities in the first year.

“When we go out and represent our city, represent our county, our area, it is our goal that we hope everyone is excited as we are, and supportive of us as we go on. We’ll be going on a Royal Tour, because we are the ZiLo Royals. So, we’ll be in eight different cities representing Panama City competing against girls and males from all over the nation, so we’re really really excited,” Williams said.

Registration for the teams at ZiLo Dance Studio is now currently open. For more information on that, head to their website here.