Youth Holiday Bowl brings football teams from across the country to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Youth football teams were fighting for a spot to compete at a national title in Panama City Beach over the weekend.

The Youth Holiday Bowl was held at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex. Athletes ages 6 to 14 took part in the event put on by Prospects by Sports Illustrated, formerly known as Elite Sports.

“This is a post-season national championship qualifier, so what happens is we’ve got teams from all across the country… to compete for this qualifier for them to play in the National Championship which will be here,” said Prospects by Sports Illustrated executive director Ace Carney.

Carney said the event gives athletes both national and international exposure.

“It’s worldwide, so everything from international companies because there are teams from overseas who are interested in playing in our national, international championships, as well as in the United States,” Carney said.

COVID-19 protocols were in place throughout the weekend.

The national championships will be held in Panama City Beach in late December.