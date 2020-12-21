Youth football teams compete for national titles at Panama City Beach Sports Complex

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Youth football teams from around the country competed for national titles this weekend in the Prospects by Sports Illustrated Pinnacle National Championships.

More than 35 teams ranging from U-6 to U-14 competed in the event from Thursday to Sunday.

Each team competing had to qualify for the event and were invited to come play after being nominated and then selected by a national committee.

Prospects by Sports Illustrated Executive Director Ace Carney said there’s a reason why it’s called the “Pinnacle National Championships” and it’s because the talent in it is top notch.

“All the teams that are here are very competitive, they won state championship, they won league championships,” Carney said. “They actually went and played in other national championships which we say are important , but we just like college football, they’re bowl games, we’re the national championship so come be a part of what we do.”

Coaches and players were excited to come play in Panama City Beach as well.

The head coach of the East Metro Steelers, a team from Georgia who won the 10U title, said the sports complex was one of the best facilities he’s seen in his time coaching.

“I’ve visited a few of them over the past few years and this facility here was a great host to this national championship,” East Metro Steelers head coach Noel Wilson said. “I would love for more stuff to happen here, it’s about five and half hours from us, it’s one of the top facilities which I’ve seen around the country.”

Although Prospects by Sports Illustrated has only been around for a few months now, Carney said they are planning on bringing more tournaments to this area and not just football either.

He said baseball, softball, soccer and even 7-on-7 tournaments will be coming in the future.

“Who knows better than Sports Illustrated about sports? Period. They are the number one leader in sports so we are very excited to be a part of the family,” Carney said.