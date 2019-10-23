Youth football team organizes special touchdown moment

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – One kid’s football dreams came true in Wewahitchka Tuesday night.

Blountstown High School student Chace Donahue loves the game of football and always cheers on the Calhoun County youth football teams.

Donahue has cerebral palsy and cannot play football, but he was given that opportunity Tuesday night.

Eddie Dalton, the president of the Blountstown Tigers Tiny Mites team, got with the Wewahitchka coaches and players and made sure Donahue was able to score the first touchdown of the game.

All of the players on each team walked with him into the endzone and cheered for him when he scored.

“Not one kid looked unhappy about it they were excited and I can’t tell you how much that means for a mom like me that has a child like Chace,” Michelle Donahue, Chace’s mom, said. “It’s amazing so parents need a pat on their back for raising good kids and coaches defintely for spreading that love.”

Donahue was also the captain of the Tigers team that night. The game was orginially set for Saturday, but Tropical Storm Nestor moved it to Tuesday. It was a good thing it was moved too because that was Chace’s birthday as well.