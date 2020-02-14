Young Lady Tiger Sharks team chases state championship appearance

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB)– The Port St. Joe girls basketball team beat Sneads 58-25 on Thursday night in the Class 1A Regional Semifinals. Head coach Kenneth Parker said his message to the team has not changed now that they’ve entered the post season.

“Just don’t get tight because it’s a playoff game play like we’ve been playing all year long that’s what we talk about all year long do what we do in practice,” Parker said.

The Tiger Sharks are a young squad, with just 8th through 11th graders on the roster.

“We play together we’re like sisters so it makes a good match,” Port St. Joe freshman Jae Lenox said.

The young group is experienced though, last season they made it to the state semifinals. Port St. Joe was knocked out of the tournament by Trenton who went on to become state champions.

Parker has been with the school for 24 years. He has been the girls head coach for 17 seasons, and before that he was the boys head coach.

In 1999 he coached the boys team to a state title. Parker said this year’s group of Lady Sharks has what it takes to bring another trophy to Gulf County.

Players said they feel well prepared by Parker and now they just need to execute the game plan.

“He always tell us defense wins games offense sells tickets,” Port St. Joe freshman Mari Johnson said.

Port St. Joe will play Blountstown in the regional finals on Tuesday night.