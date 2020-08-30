Young Chipley team hopes lessons learned last season will make a difference this year

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Chipley Tigers have most of their 2019 team returning for the 2020 season. That’s because they only lost a few seniors to graduation.

“They really helped us a lot and we’ll really miss them, but we had a lot of time in the weight room to develop some younger guys and us as well,” Chipley football player Will Taylor said.

Although the team is still young, they’re hoping the lessons they learned as freshmen and sophomores last season will make a difference this year.

“I can see the difference in practice so far this year and I hope we see that fall over on Friday nights,” Chipley head football coach Blake Wilson said.

Last season the Tigers fell in some close games, so they know they’ll need to make changes to avoid similar losses this year.

“We just gotta do something a little different to get where we wanna be,” Taylor said.

“I think if we work hard this year and work together instead of trying to work against one another that we’ll be pretty decent,” Chipley football player Chase Brackin said.

The team hasn’t decided on an official motto just yet, but on Friday players told News 13 they want to be the ‘best of the rest’.

“Everybody’s out here together wanting to play together and leave the rest of the people at the house,” Brackin said.

Chipley will start the season at Graceville on Sept. 4.

They will then have two home games against Vernon and Blountstown, two teams that have consistently been winning and making playoff runs the past several years.

“That’s the way you know we made the schedule and you know some of it was adjusted, but you gotta whoever you play you gotta be prepared every week,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the entire community is eager for the season to begin.

“Everybody wanted to know our new schedule and they’re looking for to go to Graceville next Friday,” Wilson said.