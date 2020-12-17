Xavian Sorey Jr. talks commitment to Georgia football

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Graceville native and five-star outside linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. made it official on Wednesday as he committed to play football at Georgia.

“I just felt at home at Georgia, the whole staff was recruiting me, it wasn’t like just one coach that was recruiting me, they’ve been recruiting me throughout the whole recruiting process, so you know they stayed consistent,” Sorey said.

Sorey played his senior year at IMG Academy, but played at Graceville before that. He returned to Jackson County to make the announcement in Graceville’s gym.

“This is where it all started at you know before I had any offers and scholarships anything I was playing here so I had to come back and celebrate with everybody from my hometown,” Sorey said.

Sorey is ranked No. 20 on 247 Sports’s 2021 Top Football Recruits List. He’s listed as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the nation and the No. 6 top recruit in the state of Florida.

His parents and family watched on as Sorey accomplished this goal.

“This is a very humbling and proud moment to see our son grow up and fulfill his dreams,” Xavian’s father, Xavian Sorey Sr. said.

“It is a special day, he’s worked hard all these years for this day and I’m just happy,” Xavian’s mother, Sherrica Watford said.

The University of Georgia logo is one that his former coaches in Jackson County approve of.

“I told him I said you had to stay with that Graceville G, he started laughing and stuff so it was very nice,” Graceville assistant football coach Leroy Barkley said.

Sorey received offers from 22 schools which included Florida State, Clemson, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, and Miami, but he said he would decide between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama on Wednesday. He not only paved a way for himself, but also drew attention to the school, showing the Tigers what is possible.

“Hopefully we can get a lot more players to come on out and start participating, because they see that it can be done here in small town Graceville it can be done,” Graceville head football coach Randy Mckinnie said.

Sorey finished his classes at IMG Academy on Monday, he will move to Georgia next month and be enrolled at the University next semester.

“I felt accomplished… but now I start all over, I’m happy for it, I can’t wait, I’m excited man, I’m ready to go kill it,” Sorey said.