WSL wraps up softball world championships at Panama City Beach Sports Complex

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The World Sports League held its final softball world championship in Panama City Beach over the weekend. There were three different championships this month.

One was a women’s, another was men’s and the final was co-ed.

“Once we opened things back up over COVID our numbers have skyrocketed, and its been really big and huge a lot of teams from out of state just love coming down here,” WSL Senior Vice President David Ruschmeier said.

There were 420 teams taking part over the three weekends.