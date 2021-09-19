World Sports League holds their largest slowpitch softball tournament ever in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The World Sports League held its second of three tournaments in Bay County this week, and the participation was the largest they’ve ever seen.

WSL owner and CEO, Nathan Kendrick, said that 238 teams were in attendance for the invitational tournament, and the competitors came from all across the country.

“It’s 20, maybe 24 states represented in the three worlds,” Kendrick said. “<Mainly they’re from the south because they can drive within eight hours, but we do have teams from Connecticut, Michigan, we got some from Texas, Arkansas, that fly, but most of them are in the southern seven or eight states that can drive

The second week of WSL tournament play will conclude Saturday night, and a co-ed tournament will take place in Bay county next week.

Games are played at the PCB Sports Complex, Frank Brown Park, and Harders Field.