LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – A local karate dojo received a visit from World Champion Kickboxer Johnny Warren on Thursday evening.

Students at World Yoshukai Karate had the chance to meet, take pictures, and receive autographs from Warren, who is originally from Panama City Beach.

Warren was the first professional kickboxer to come out of Bay County and won a world championship in three organizations and three separate weight classes.

While he currently lives in California, Warren still has family in Panama City and said Bay County will always be his home.

“I love Panama City,” Warren said. “I love the whole Bay (County) area and all of that. I just want to make sure that, you know that I represented in a good way and passed along with everybody else that even if I’m not here, they’ll follow in my footsteps in the correct way.”