Women’s Junior College basketball jamboree held at GCSC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Billy Harrison Field House was packed on Saturday for a women’s Junior College basketball jamboree.

Gulf Coast, Northwest Florida State College, Pensacola State were among the area teams playing in scrimmages.

More than 30 division one coaches were at the jamboree to recruit the junior college players.

Saturday’s jamboree came one day after the Gulf Coast men’s team traveled to Orlando for a men’s jamboree.

“Both of our teams are both fairly new, a lot of new players on both the teams so how are they meshing… what can they do well what can’t they do or what have we got to work on in practice,” said Gulf Coast Men’s head coach Phil Gaffney.