PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay High and Florida State Alum and current Philadelphia Eagles defensive end, Janarius Robinson hosted his third annual ‘Win Within’ youth football and cheer camp on Saturday.

In 2019, Robinson founded the Win Within Foundation to give back to the community. The youth camp is apart of his mission.

“I just pour my knowledge into these kids and give them hope and inspiration that they can chase their dreams,” Robinson said.

There were coaches from all levels at the camp from local coaches, college players and NFL players.

“Being able to come back and do this with the kids and just show them that, hey, yeah, we play football,” Bay High alum and Florida State running back CJ Campbell said. “We still care about you, we want to be successful and just giving them some hope that they can make it one day.”

Many of the campers today were repping some of Robinsons teams from Florida State to the Eagles.

“Just to see the support from all the kids with the hats and the parents with the tents and everything,” Robinson said. “I mean, it’s cool. And I couldn’t be more happy with the turn out.”

To involve more kids, the camp also includes cheer lessons.