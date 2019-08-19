Willie Taggart talks FSU quarterback position

TALAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– On Saturday Florida State University’s football team held its media day.

Head coach Willie Taggart talked about the quarterback position and said James Blackman, Alex Hornibrook and Jordan Travis are all still up for the starting spot.

“When we feel like it’s right and best that we do it, we’ll do it, and like I say, I promise you I’m going to announce it, and I promise you it’s going to be before the Boise game. I’ve been impressed with all three guys, just the competition going back and forth, and they all have gotten reps with the ones and the twos ,” said Taggart.