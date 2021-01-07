Whiddon ready to tackle high expectations as Mosley head football coach

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– Mosley High School named Tommy Joe Whiddon its new head football coach on Thursday afternoon.

Whiddon said the first thing that excited him about Mosley was the players, knowing there is a lot of talent on the roster. He said the meeting with Mosley’s administration made him even more interested in becoming the Dolphins’ head coach.

“The confidence that they had of how much they wanted to win, and win at a high level, and put Panama City football back on the map, just really attracted me to this job,” Whiddon said.

He is leaving his coaching job in Pensacola at Booker T. Washington to come to Lynn Haven. In his first season with the Wildcats, he led the team to an 8-2 season and a trip to the playoffs after the program went 0-10 the year prior. He was named Coach of the Year in 2019.

He is a graduate of Niceville High School and was a standout quarterback with the Eagles. Following high school, he played safety for the Jacksonville State University football team where he earned his Bachelors and Master’s degrees.

He has been an assistant coach at both Niceville and Jacksonville State. He was a defensive quality control assistant on the 2010 Auburn football national championship team.

Whiddon said he was impressed by the Dolphins in their loss to St. Augustine this season in the playoffs.

“I’m excited about what they bring to the table, and now it’s our job to be able to take it up to another level our job is to take it to another level,” Whiddon said.

Mosley athletic director Doug Lee said they believe Whiddon has the “it” factor.

“Again I think that’s the one thing we’ve kinda missed, is really truly believing and we do feel like we have all the ingredients I think he feels that way,” Lee said.

Whiddon will now look to build his team of coaches in Lynn Haven, he said he will sit down with current coaches first and go from there. He knows he will also be looking at people from outside the program.

“I’m gonna do everything in my power to put together the best staff we can get for these kids, that will give them the best chance to be successful,” Whiddon said.

The new head coach briefly met with some players after his introduction. He hopes to meet with them on Monday and be on campus at Mosley on Jan. 19.