WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Wewahitchka’s Ashley and Hope Thompson signed their letters of intent Thursday morning.

Ashley signed to play softball at Pensacola State and Hope signed to play at Gulf Coast State College.

The Thompson girls have been playing on the Wewa varsity softball team since they were in the seventh grade.

When they move on to the collegiate level, it will be the first time they haven’t played on the same team since they were three years old.

“We’ve always played together since we were younger, but now we’re going to be playing against each other in college,” Ashley Thompson said. “It’s going to be a nice competition for us because we’re very competitive, so I’m excited.”

Knowing that this is their final season on the same team, they said makes senior year even more special.

“This is the last time I get to play with my twin sister, so it’s definitely more meaningful,” Hope Thompson said.

Their goal for their senior year is to make a trip to the final four.