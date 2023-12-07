WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County Superintendent, Jim Norton announced that Bobby Johns has been hired as the first county athletic director on Wednesday morning.

Johns stepped down as the Wewahitchka football coach in November but will remain the school’s athletic director and weightlifting coach for the rest of the school year.

Johns was the head football coach for seven years and said he wanted to stay in the area.

“I’m extremely excited,” Johns said. “I feel like I can bring a lot to the table when it comes to statewide when it comes to FHSAA things and just overall leadership.”

Adam Edwards has been hired as the new head football coach and athletic director.