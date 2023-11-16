WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Wewahitchka head football coach, Bobby Johns stepped down as the head football coach.

Johns will remain as the Wewa athletic director and boys and girls head weightlifting coach.

Johns has been coaching football for the last 30 years and was the Wewa head football coach for the last seven.

The Gators finished this season with a 5-6 record and made their fourth straight playoff appearance under Johns.

“This program has been really dear to me for the last seven years,” Johns said. I will continue to do all the other things that I can do to help the program, but it’s just an opportunity for me to after 31 years, to get out of coaching football.”

Defensive coordinator Adam Edwards will take over as interim head coach until an official decision is made.