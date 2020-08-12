WeWantToPlay: Mosley football player sends letter to officials urging for a season

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The #WeWantToPlay movement has created a lot of buzz on social media and now high school athletes and coaches in the Panhandle have joined in on it.

One Mosley football player was inspired by it and decided to voice his opinion about the fate of the football season.

Ninth-grader Kevin Gibbens said he saw the movement and felt like no one was asking what the player’s opinions were about playing the high school football season.

He decided to write a letter and email it to the officials in charge, urging them to find a way for them to play.

“I wanted to try and get the point across that we need to play,” Gibbens said. “Football gathers everyone together as a family like I just said. It’s a brotherhood for most people. A lot of kids don’t have an outlet, this is their life, this is their job. It’s the same for me.”

It took him a little while, but he sent it to around 40 Florida officials, including the FHSAA, Governor Ron DeSantis and even Superintendent Bill Husfelt.

“Everyone was thanking me for it but I was like there’s no reason to thank me, this is what I want to do,” Gibbens said. “Football is my life, just like it’s y’alls so I’m just trying to do this to help all of us.”

Here’s his full letter:

Why don’t our thoughts matter? Me and my teammates have been working hard this off-season. Practicing countless hours and working hard just so we can play the game we love. We can’t think of just ourselves what about other fall sports that if you postpone them the effects of moving them on top of other sports? A lot of people live for sports. All this because there is around a 1% risk of dying from this virus, you want to take that away from them? Just like people have there jobs, we have sports that is our job. Other than school, some people don’t have an outlet to anything other than sports. This is for all kids working there butts off for something they want to do in life. And I guarantee that a lot of my fellow teammates would take that playing sports over that extremely small risk. We can break it down since everyone loves to say it’s about the numbers. Minimum 200 hours invested and the really hardcore athletes doing 320 hours. That’s thousands of hours invested for a team. Why would any one in authority want to take the game away from us? If you’re making decisions about our life that doesn’t allow us to play then you’re not acting in our best interest. Don’t allow this to be a boards choice. We are a free society and players and their parents should be able to decide. If we can’t play a game we love what kind of enthusiasm are we expected to carry into a classroom that science has proved to be more dangerous. It make no sense that I can roam the halls with hundreds but not play with 50. Please think of us and let us play.

Kevin Gibbens Letter to Florida Officials

There is also an online petition going around to aimed at the FHSAA to “Let Them Play.” As of Tuesday night, it has almost 23,000 signatures.

The FHSAA is set to meet again on Friday to make a decision about the fall sports seasons.