Wewahitchka wrestling team holds annual Gator Brawl

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB)– The Wewahitchka wrestling team is hosting its annual Gator Brawl this weekend. There are a total of 22 teams from 21 schools competing this year and the match is at max capacity.

The event is round robin style and athletes will compete in nine or 10 matches each.

“The coaches like the format this is something we introduced when we started the Gator Brawl five or six years ago and its catching on,” Wewahitchka wrestling head coach Tracy Malcolm said.

Individual and team champions will be crowned on Saturday.