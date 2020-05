WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – Wewahitchka football player Tyreeq Thomas signed to play at Cumberland University on Friday.

Thomas was a huge part of the Gators squad this past season, playing both running back and defensive end for the team.

On defense, he had 64 total tackles, 30 solo, six tackles for loss and two sacks.

On offense, he rushed 843 yards on 143 carries and scored seven touchdowns.

Thomas also played in the 2019 North-South Classic All-Star Game.