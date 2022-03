WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – Wewahitchka softball pitcher and first baseman Haley Guffey signed to play for the College of Central Florida on Tuesday.

As a junior, Guffey led her team to the Class 1A State Semifinals by dominating in both the circle and behind the plate.

Last season she recorded 20 wins, 256 K’s, and led the team in hits, RBI’s, and home runs.

Through seven games this season, Guffey had thrown 87 strikeouts in just 46 innings.