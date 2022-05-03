WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – Wewahitchka senior pitcher Haley Guffey is leading the state of Florida, with all high school classifications included, in total strikeouts this season.

Through 23 games played, Guffey has 267 strikeouts in 148 innings pitched.

Wewahitchka is the No. 2 ranked team in Class 1A and Guffey said their strength of schedule has helped them feel confident heading into the postseason.

“I think these last few games have shown that we can play with anybody,” Guffey said. “And there are four seniors on the team so we know this is our last chance to go down there and win it, so we’re just really focused and we’re trying to encourage everybody because we want to get down there like bad.”

Guffey was the ace pitcher for the Gators in their final four run last season, but now as a senior, she said she is a much more confident leader.

“I try my best to lead the way and I try my best to have a good attitude and try to lift everybody up,” Guffey said. “But I mean, I’m out there to win and I do my best for my team and they have my back.”

The Gators (18-5) won their district semifinals match 10-0 over Bozeman on Tuesday, and will face Liberty County for the district title on Thursday.