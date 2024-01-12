WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Gator Brawl high school wrestling tournament returned to Wewahitchka High School on Friday, with 19 teams from four states competing.

Nine local high schools were competing: Arnold, Bay, Bozeman, Freeport, Liberty County, Marianna, Mosley, Rutherford, and Wewahitchka.

One of the benefits of this event is how many reps the athletes have during the middle part of the season.

Wewahitchka head wrestling coach, Tracy Malcolm said the different wrestling styles from all the areas help the athletes.

“We’ve got South Carolina, Alabama, and Georgia teams in here,” Malcolm said. “They have different styles. They’re learning those different styles for all of the area wrestlers.”

This two-day event will run all day Friday and start up again on Saturday morning.