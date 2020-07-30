Wewahitchka’s Bobby Johns continues to fight for fall high school sports seasons

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB)– Wewahitchka athletic director and head football coach Bobby Johns has been outspoken as the FHSAA tried to figure out a plan for 2020 fall high school sports seasons.

Johns is a member of the FHSAA Board of Directors and in each meeting, he has been advocating for student-athletes to get back to playing sports.

“Our kids, they’re important to us, they’re important to our community volleyball, football, basketball, everything and we’re just at a point where I feel like somebody’s got to fight for these kids to get them back out playing again,” Johns said.

The head coach said he sees the determination from the players on his team and he has a hard time believing any other athletes are acting differently right now.

“South Florida’s got different problems than we do, but I gotta believe their kids want to be out there,” Johns said.

Players said their coach inspires them to push themselves although their season has been delayed.

“Since he’s fighting for 1A and our county trying to get us on the football field… that’s really a factor that’s pushed me into going in the weight room every day waking up at 6 a.m. and giving it my all,” Wewahitchka football player Alexander Williams said.

The Gators are not surprised by their coach’s actions as a board member because they see how much his school and team mean to him on a daily basis.

“He mentors everybody older than him and younger than him… he took me in when I really needed somebody,” Wewahitchka football player Xavier McDaniel said.

As of now, the team is still working toward an Aug. 24 start date. Johns said he is more optimistic now that practices will start then. However, he is considering what his next steps would be for his athletic program if that doesn’t happen.

“We would try to work within the framework of the FHSAA, but if we could not do that then we’re gonna do whatever we have to do to give our kids a chance to play football and to play sports,” Johns said.

The FHSAA Board of Directors will meet again on Aug. 14 in Gainesville.