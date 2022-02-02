WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – Wewahitchka football player Alex Williams signed as a preferred walk-on with the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday.

The three-star athlete played both quarterback and safety for the Gators and had a career record of 3,789 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns with the team.

He said part of why he chose to join the Seminoles is because of where they are.

“Just knowing it’s close to home just like after games I know my mom, it’s not going to be a struggle for her and I know my dad and just my family being so close, I just feel more at home with FSU just knowing it’s my home state of Florida, and Tallahassee is so close to Wewahitchka this little small rural town,” Williams said.

Williams originally committed to Vanderbilt last spring, but de-commited from them before this year’s football season.

He also had offers from Ole Miss and FAMU. Williams said the entire community has supported his decision.

“Everywhere I walk, everywhere I go, I walk in the store there’s somebody that’s talking to me, telling me congratulations and just telling me they’re real proud of me and that they’re just supportive, so basically just growing up in Wewa they’ve always been that way, but knowing that I’m making it big right now, they’re making a big impact on my life,” Williams said.

Williams said he can’t wait to start playing for Coach Norvell and the rest of the Seminoles.