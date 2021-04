PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMMB) – Wewahitchka’s quarterback and defensive back Alex Williams committed to Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Williams is in the class of 2022 and announced via twitter that he would be joining the SEC program with a #AnchorsDown.

In his Junior season, he racked up nearly 2000 total years and added 24 touchdowns at the Gator’s quaarterback.

He also played defensive back for his team and averaged almost 8 tackles per game.