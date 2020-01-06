Wewahitchka wrestler competes as only female in the BASH wrestling tournament

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– Wewahitchka’s Kaylee Easter took the mat as the only female wrestler to compete in the BASH Wrestling Tournament at Mosley High School.

“It doesn’t matter that there’s not any girls in here I can roll around with the guys,” Easter said.

The sport is a family affair for the sophomore, her Dad is an assistant coach and her cousin is the team captain.

“I try to separate home and wrestling which we do a good job of it until we start watching the videos and breaking them now but I love it it’s great,” Easter’s father J Rushing said.

Easter said she hopes to inspire others to pursue what they are passionate about.

“Don’t be afraid to step out of the box because just because you’re the first doesn’t mean you will be the last,” Easter said.

Wewahitchka wrestling coach, Tracy Malcolm, said having Easter on the team makes them all better.

“They are getting more technical on the art of wrestling,” Malcolm said.

Next up for the Gators is district duals at North Bay Haven on Thursday.