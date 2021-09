PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMMB) – The Wewahitchka volleyball team went on the road to Rutherford and picked up a four-set win over the Rams Thursday night.

The Gators improved to 6-3 on the season and will host Vernon on Monday, September 20.

The Rams fall to 1-6 and will host North Bay Haven on Monday, September 20.