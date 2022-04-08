PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Wewahitchka boy’s weightlifting team won both the snatch and traditional competitions at the 1A regional competition in Port St. Joe on Friday.

Team scores snatch:

Wewahitchka (47) North Bay Haven (35) Baker (26) Marianna (25) FSU High (25)

Team scores traditional:

Wewahitchka (35) Port St. Joe (32) Baker (23) Liberty County (20) Homles County (18)

“When we asked to host the regional, we hoped that it would be an advantage for our lifters in the area, but more than anything else, it’s an advantage for us as the host because we’re set up now and we can leave it set up all the way through the state meet,” Johns said. “So from a manpower standpoint and a work standpoint, it was really big for us.”

The 1A FHSAA State Championships will take place at Port St. Joe on Saturday, April 23.