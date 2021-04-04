Wewahitchka softball team keeps winning streak alive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Wewahitchka softball team beat Florida State University High School 3-2 on Saturday at the Gulf Coast Softball Complex.

With the win, the Gators improved to 11-1 on the year and currently hold a seven game win streak. There were multiple lead changes in the game and pitcher, Haley Guffey says were the toughest of all.

“Going into the last inning,” Guffey said. “I just knew we needed three outs and I was just going to throw it as hard as I could and know that my defense is behind me and that we can get the job done.”

It was an impressive victory for class 1A Wewa as 3A FSU High School was 12-3 coming into the game. Junior, Katie Shealy, says playing tough opponents is how they will continue getting better.

“It’s great to come out here and play teams that are equal and better than us,” Shealy said. “Because that’s the only way we’re going to get prepared for state level, or even regionals as we go through our season.”

Wewahitchka’s 2019-2020 team was undefeated and ranked first in the state last year when the season was canceled due to COVID-19. Shealy says its big being able to pick up where that group left off.

“It kind of let a lot of our seniors down last year,” Shealy said. “And to be able to come back and be maybe even better than ever, and just try to work as hard as we can to try and fulfill those dreams that we had last year and to keep pushing forward.”

Through 12 games played, the Gators have racked up 99 runs to their opponents 18. Their next game will be at Port St. Joe on Monday at 7 p.m.