PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Wewahitchka softball team defeated North Bay Haven 14-1 on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Gators improved to 16-1 on the season and are on a 12 game win streak. Up next, Wewahitchka is set to host North Florida Christian Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

With the loss, North Bay Haven falls to .500 at 11-11 for the season. Their next match will be at home on Monday at 6:00 p.m.