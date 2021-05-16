Wewahitchka softball heads to Clermont for Final Four

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Wewahitchka softball team departed for Clermont Sunday afternoon for their sixth straight Final Four appearance.

At 21-3, they’re the No. 3 ranked team in that state and have dominated competition all year long outscoring their opponents 170 to 41.

Junior catcher, Morgan Mayhann, says that this Gators squad has a great chance of winning it all.

“I think that we are very capable of bringing home the gold,” Mayhann said. “Because we put everything into this, we practice so hard everyday and we are just really are excited to go down there and show everyone what we have.”

Many people said that last years team had a great chance at winning state, but their season was cancelled due to COVID. So this year, the Gators plan on redemption.

“To me, this is a very special team, because last year we lost well seven seniors, and they were like very good,” Mayhann said. “And those are some big shoes to fill and I feel like we’ve done a very good job doing that, I think we’ve proved everyone wrong, and I think we’ve made a good name for ourselves in this community, and I’m very proud of all of our hard work.”

Wewahitchka will take on Jay in the Final Four match on Tuesday at 12 p.m. EDT for a chance to make the state title game.