Wewahitchka softball falls to Jay in 1A State Semifinals

(WMBB) – The Wewahitchka softball team fell to Jay 7-2 in the 1A State Semifinals on Tuesday afternoon.

The Royals took the early 2-0 lead off of a single from Brett Watson. Wewahitchka hit back with a pop-up fly from Kyle Parker that went to first, but an error by the first baseman drove in a Gator.

Jay put in the dagger in the sixth inning when Alayna Lowry hit a two-run homer and then Caitlyn Gavin also hit a home run right after that.

The Gators finish their season with a 21-4 record and will return to Wewahitchka on Wednesday from Clermont.