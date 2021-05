WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Wewahitcka softball team advanced to the Final Four with a 6-3 victory over Liberty County on Thursday.

With the win, the Gators improve to 21-3 on the season.

Haley Guffey got the victory for Wewahitchka in the circle and also recorded multiple hits as the Gators racked up 10 in the game.

Wewahitchka will take on Jay in the Final Four on Tuesday.