WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – The No. 3 ranked Wewahitchka softball team shut out Franklin County 2-0 at home Thursday night to advance to the Class 1A region finals.

The Gators improved to 20-5 and will host Liberty County in the region finals on Tuesday, May 17.

The Seahawks finished their season at 12-11.