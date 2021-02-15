Wewahitchka native Brianna Bailey pitches no-hitter in first appearance with Troy

(WMBB) – One former Wewahitchka softball player pitched her first game with the Troy team on Sunday and she did not disappoint.

Brianna Bailey pitched a no-hitter in her first appearance with the Trojans. Her fantastic pitching helped them win the game 8-0 against the Belmont Bruins.

In five innings, she struck out six batters and picked up her first win too.

Bailey not only played for Wewahitchka and won a state championship with the team in 2018, but last year she played for Chipola and helped them to a national championship win as well.

