WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Adam Edwards has been hired as the new head football coach and athletic director at Wewahitchka High School.

“This really is a special place,” Edwards said. “Coach Johns has done a fantastic job here, laying the groundwork for what we have currently. He’s really worked hard and I plan to continue to do that.”

Edwards was hired on by former head coach Bobby Johns last season as the defensive coordinator and associate head coach.

“I would not have given it up if I didn’t think we had the right person,” Johns said. “I know we do, and I know Coach Edwards will do a tremendous job.”

Edwards grew up in the Panhandle grew up in Blountstown and played for Coach Johns in high school.

“To be able to to to hand it off to someone that played for you,” Johns said. “That doesn’t always happen. We were very fortunate to be able to get him hired.”

After Edwards graduated from Florida State, he returned to Blountstown as an assistant coach for seven years. Edwards most recently coached in Bainbridge, Georgia for two seasons before returning to the Panhandle.

Edwards said the offer to coach at Wewahitchka was a special opportunity that he couldn’t pass up.

“I would rather play with a smaller group of kids that are the kind of kids that that we need to be successful,” Edwards said. “I do think this is a certain program where it has to be done a certain way to be successful.”

Edwards will coach track and field in the spring and will officially take on the new positions next school year.