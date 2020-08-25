Wewahitchka football team takes advantage of the first day of fall practice

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – It may have been raining for a majority of the first fall practice, but the Wewahitchka football team didn’t care. They were just happy to put their helmets on and go.

“Means a lot cause you only get a limited time in high school and wanna go ahead and just play instead of wasting it and that corona stuff,” Wewahitchka football player Landon Hysmith said.

Gators head football coach Bobby Johns said he wanted to give some thanks to the FHSAA Executive Director George Tomyn and hist staff for having a vision to keep moving forward with fall sports. Johns also pushed for the season to start as a member of the FHSAA Board of Directors.

“Kinda means big things that he fighting for us and all that fighting for all small schools and everything and I’m really glad that he did it for us,” Wewahitchka football player Keegan Calhoun said.

“It’s been awesome, it’s raining but we’re practicing football so that’s all that matters,” Johns said.

The players are grateful to be able to start official practice and strap on helmets for the first time in months.

“It means a lot we’ve been practicing hard over the summer and everything I’m just hoping that this thing don’t destroy it and we actually have a season this year,” Calhoun said.

Johns said the 2020 squad is the most athletic that he’s had.

“We’re not quite as big as we have been but we’re much more athletic than normal I just I hope these young guys will step up and play if they will then we’ll have a chance,” Johns said.

The Gators will kick off the season at Cottondale on Sept. 4.