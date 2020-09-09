Wewahitchka football team raising money for assistant coach needing heart transplant

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Wewahitchka football team might be playing their rivals, the Franklin County Seahawks, on Friday night, but the game is also an important one for another reason.

The team is raising money for one of their assistant coaches, Gene Rollins, as he’s currently at Shands Hospital in the ICU waiting on a heart transplant.

Rollins has been in Gainesville since June 9 and the entire Gators team has been missing him.

“Well in the beginning they were really devastated, it’s always, ‘Man, if Coach Gene was here we wouldn’t have to do this,’ or, ‘If Coach Gene was here I could get this,’ Wewahitchka head football coach Bobby Johns said.

Coach Gene has been coaching alongside Johns for 17 years. He’s been with him at Blountstown, Vernon, Baker County, and others.

Coach Johns said he’s missing Coach Gene on the field and off of it, especially since he did so many things for the team.

“Even down to washing the white jerseys. I got a long text last week that gave me step by step instructions on how to take care of the white jerseys,” Johns said.

Coach Gene has been able to see the team a bit during his stay in the ICU as they FaceTime him each Thursday and he talks to them about the upcoming game.

“Some of them might not like it when I talk to them cause I call some of them out when they don’t do what they are supposed to be doing during the game and I call some of them out to be a leader, but I’m gonna tell em how good they are,” Rollins said.

The community has done other fundraisers for him too, holding bake sales and selling T-Shirts.

Wewahitchka has taken him in, even though him, his wife, Tonya, and their kids, Trey and Victoria, are from Blountstown.

Tonya helps on the sideline with the Gators and takes pictures of the team. His son, Trey, also helps with the team and works for the Blountstown Police Department. His daughter, Victoria, works as a CNA and is expecting a child.

“Seeing this community rally around him even though he’s not from here but they’ve done it because they know how much he loves our kids,” Johns said.

On Friday night, the money raised from the concession stand will be donated to Coach Gene’s family to offset his medical and living expenses.

“I told them not to win the games for me, win the games for them. They are a team and a family and if they do that, then they won the game for me,” Rollins said.