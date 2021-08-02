Wewahitchka football team gets special surprise on first day of practice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Wewahitchka football team kicked off the first day of practice on Monday with a special surprise.

Before the Gators got started, a special guest walked through the door to the locker room: Coach Gene Rollins.

Rollins recently got a heart transplant after he spent over a year waiting on one.

He came to say hello to all the guys, the first time he has been able to see them since he was at Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

The team was over the moon he was there, some of the players even tearing up when seeing him.

Rollins is still recovering from the transplant, which he got about a month ago, but he does have plans toe be on the sidelines with the Gators this season.

The Gators have their first game of the year against Liberty County on August 27.