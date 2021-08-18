Wewahitchka football player Alex Williams decommits from Vanderbilt

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – Wewahitchka football player Alex Williams announced he is decommitting from Vanderbilt.

The quarterback and defensive back committed to the program back in April after coming off a junior season where he complied nearly 2,000 total yards and 24 touchdowns.

I will be de-committing from Vanderbilt university. I would like to thank coach Lea and his staff for supporting me! RECRUITMENT BACK OPEN!!! — Alex Williams (@Alex_Williams_k) August 16, 2021

The senior captain was also crowned a state champion in weightlifting earlier this year and is a three-star prospect in the class of 2022.

At this time, Williams only has offers from Ole Miss and FAMU, but he expects more to arise after the season begins.