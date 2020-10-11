Wewahitchka football legend Timmy Strange passes away

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB)– Gulf District schools announced on Sunday that Wewahitchka Gator Timmy Strange passed away peacefully at an area hospital.

Strange was a 1980 graduate of Wewahitchka High School and played football for the Gators. On a Friday night in 1978, Strange assumed his position as defensive cornerback, and just before half-time a freak-hit tackle would make him motionless on the field and leave him paralyzed from his shoulders down.

As soon as Timmy was able to get in his wheelchair, he returned to school and received his diploma from Wewahitchka High School in 1980. In the years that followed, he seldom missed a game unless he was sick or otherwise unable to attend.

School administrators said he would quickly remind you that the Gators made a comeback to win that game against Graceville 42 years ago.

Flags over Gulf County Schools will fly half-staff this week in honor and memory of 1980 Wewahitchka High School Graduate -Timmy Strange.