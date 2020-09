WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB)– The Wewahitchka football team held a fundraiser at their game against Franklin County on Friday night for their assistant head coach Gene Rollins.

Coach Gene is currently at Shands Hospital waiting on a heart transplant.

Through various fundraisers at the game and concessions, an estimated $2,700 was raised for the coach.

“Thank you to everyone on behalf of the family it’s been very humbling very very humbling,” Rollin’s cousin Loretta Watkins said.