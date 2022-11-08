WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — After facing some challenges in the regular season, the Wewahitchka football team is playoff bound.

Early in the season, the Gators lost star player Zay McDaniel to injury sending them into a three game losing streak.

“We thought we thought our season was done with, to be honest, senior Joseph Salerno said. “But that Monday we got back in the film room and we were watching film on, I believe it was Bell. Coach gave us a big speech before we started, and he brought the whole team up.”

The team has less than 25 players and only five seniors.

“I can’t describe it with words,” Salerno says. “It’s like a dream come true. Last Friday night, at Jay we were fighting for the playoffs. Getting that win over a team that was ranked higher than us, I mean, it just it was a dream come true.”

Wewa will face Blountstown in the first round of the playoffs.

“It’s a big challenge for us,” defensive coordinator John Rodgers said. “But that’s why they play those games.. Blountstown is heavily favored. I don’t know what the point spread would be, but I imagine it’d be a lot. But like I say, that’s why you play these games. You just don’t know what’s going to happen on Friday night. You don’t have to be the best team in 1A, you just have to be the best team on Friday night.”

The six seed Gators will visit the one seed Tigers on Friday, November 11 at 7 pm.