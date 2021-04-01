Wewahitchka boys weightlifting wins district championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Wewahitchka boys weightlifting team won the 1A District 3 Championship on Thursday.

The Gators won it with 64 overall points on the day. The team was thrilled to win the district title.

“When we first started, nobody really wanted to come up here it was just like hey they’re having a weightlifting meet, but we’re all competitive ever since Coach Johns came up here he told us, compete, compete, compete, that’s all he tells us to do, and he’s just changed this program into what it is today,” Wewahitchka weightlifter Alex Williams said.

The had four weightlifters take first place medals in their individual classes: Keegan Calhoun in the 129, Treston Smith in the 154, Alex Williams in the 199 and Christian Mann in the 238.

“A team victory just shows how much love we have for each other, we are a family, and how much this program has built up from where it was,” Williams said.

Rutherford were crowned the runners-up with 45 points and Bay was right behind them in third with 44 points.

The Rams had three lifters take district titles: Eric Olds in the 119, Romero Black in the 139, and Casey Boyd in the 219.

North Bay Haven had two lifters get first place, Desmond Peterson in the 183 and Randall Smith in the unlimited.

Port St. Joe had one individual champion too in Tad Russell in the 169.

Many of the lifters in the meet qualified for the regional meet which is on April 10.