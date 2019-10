PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) - Former Bay High basketball player Zamuel Compere could have gone to Miami for college. He would have been closer to his family after they were displaced by Hurricane Michael. However, he wanted to stay here so he's now playing for Gulf Coast.

"After graduating my mind was set on going down there, going to college down there, trying to figure out a way, but this place, this community, I just wanted to stay and had an opportunity presented to me," Compere said.