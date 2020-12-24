Wewahitchka assistant football coach still waiting on heart transplant

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – Wewahitchka assistant football coach Gene Rollins has been in the hospital for almost seven months now waiting on a heart transplant.

Coach Gene’s wife, Tonya Rollins, said it’s been hard on him being so far away from the team at Shands in Gainesville, but he watched every game on his phone and was able to video chat with the team each week.

“Gene will be counting down to the minute so he can FaceTime with the kids, and they love it too. Being in the locker room and watching them FaceTime with him it was good they would get their spirits up both ways, it was definitely great medicine for both,” Tonya said.

Tonya said her husband hasn’t stopped coaching since he’s been at the hospital either. The nurses and staff even call him ‘coach.’

“I feel like part of that why is one because he’s a coach, he pushes the other people there and he does. There was someone who didn’t want to get up and walk, well, he pushed them and they’re walking,” Tonya said.

Tonya said they hope a Christmas miracle comes in the form of a heart for Coach Gene cause he said he’s not missing another football season.

“He keeps saying he’s gonna be on that sideline next year and I’m like you need to be, but he’ll probably have a big vest on to protect himself to be out there, but I do believe he probably wouldn’t need that cause all the boys would protect him more,” Tonya said.

Tonya said he also wants to be back home for the birth of his grandson and that’s set to happen sometime in February.

She said some of the things he says to the team applies to this situation too.

“If you get knocked down, you get back up. You don’t give in, you just keep going, you might get knocked down every single play and not get where you need to go and not get that first down, but life is about a lot of first downs, you’ve got to keep going and keep moving,” Tonya said.

The pandemic has made it hard to fundraise for Coach Gene’s medical expenses, so if you would like to help, their GoFundMe page is here.