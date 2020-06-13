Wewa youth softball coach fights on and off the ball field

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB)– Gary Sasnett is known as Coach Gary in Gulf County. He began coaching for the Dixie Softball Leauge in Port St. Joe when his daughter showed an interest in the sport.

“I stepped up to the plate like a daddy should and went all the way through till middle school down there,” Sasnett said.

Once his daughter grew out of the league, he began coaching his nieces in Wewahitchka. He has coached in the county for 25 years.

“I’ve enjoyed it, I’ve had a great ride being able to coach the game of softball that I love,” Sasnett said.

This season the daughter of Sasnett’s former player is on his Wewa 12U team. The mother and daughter described the coach nearly to exact same way, emphasizing that he hasn’t changed over the years.

“He’s always a ball of energy he’s climbing fences I was a short stop made an excellent play one night just bouncing off the walls screaming yelling,” said former player and mother of current player, Brittany Beauchamp.

“He’s always hype about everything like energetic and always bouncing off the walls,” said Wewa 12U player, Zora Beauchamp.

Sasnett’s energy has not decreased although he is now battling prostate cancer.

“He’s a strong loveable person and he cares about softball with all his heart,” ​said Wewa 12U player, Severa Haney.

Sasnett said he didn’t consider stepping away from coaching when he received the cancer diagnosis. He is currently undergoing radiation treatments and goes to the softball field for practice after treatments.

“This is my place where to me everything is good,” Sasnett said.

The coach said he plans to give it his all as he battles cancer, just as he asks of his players out on the field.

“I’m going to try to be a winner in my sport and a winner in life and I will between me and the good Lord,” Sasnett said.

The longtime coach’s current team is making him proud. They will compete at the state level this summer.

They will wear cancer awareness bracelets and stickers on their helmets in honor of their coach at the tournament.

“He’s put in so much time and dedication to these girls he’s taught them a lot, he’s taught me a lot,” said Wewa Dixie Softball President and 12U coach, Glenn Haney.

The team is currently raising money to fund their trip to state.

Sasnett hopes that he can show others there are still good things happening right now, despite the current circumstances of the country.

“There is positive still in America there’s still positive and when you get out here and see these girls play hard to want to move on, that’s a positive,” Sasnett said.