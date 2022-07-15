WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The 12U Wewa Ponytails youth softball team is preparing for the Dixie World Series after taking home the state championship this week.

The Ponytails took the title game 6-3 over Panhandle foe Franklin County.

Head Coach, Kyle Hall, described the emotions of bringing home the title.



“It was one of the most awesome feelings we’ve ever had,” Hall said. “We’ve been down this road for the last three years in a row and we finally crossed that hurdle and brought the trophy home.



At the state tournament, the Ponytails won four out of five games. Their only loss came against Franklin County who they ended up earning revenge against in the championship game.

Winning the state title was the goal for the Ponytails since the beginning of the season.



“We knew from the very beginning of the season that we were building an all-star team that was going to go and dominate and win. That was our goal from the get-go,” Coach Hall said.



When asked what made this team so special, the girls talked about the family culture within the dugout. Winning feels even more exciting for them because of the relationships built on and off the field.



The next stop for the ponytails will be the Dixie League World Series. Coach Hall said he is ready to bring another trophy home to show what this small town is made of.



“It’s always been about our small town living. We like to show everybody we can do it,” Hall said.



The team set up a Venmo account named @WewaDixie-Softball to help send them to Louisiana for the big competition.



The Dixie League Youth Softball World Series will begin on July 29. Until then, Coach Hall and his team will be practicing nearly every day in preparation. They’ll face Virginia in their first game.